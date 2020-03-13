Gov. Newsom order allows California to take over hotels for coronavirus patients

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an executive order allowing the state to take over hotels and medical facilities to treat coronavirus patients, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The order also permits government officials to hold teleconferences in private, without violating open meeting laws.

Newsom issued the order hours after he called for the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people through the end of March, marking the first time he has applied so-called social distancing practices to the entire state of California.

“This is where we need to go next and make sure we fully implement these protocols to slowdown the spread and get through a peak and get through the next few months, so we don’t overwhelm our health care delivery system,” Newsom said.

He added that testing will be increasing in California, with the addition of two commercial labs.

