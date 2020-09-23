Gov. Newsom orders regulators to end sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California governor orders state regulators to end sales of new gas-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.
Latest Stories:
