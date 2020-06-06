Gov. Newsom proposes law to prohibit police from using stranglehold technique

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Following two weeks of protests after the death of George Floyd, Governor Gavin Newsom called for some immediate changes to police policies across the state.

“The Black community does not need to change, we need to change.”

Governor Newsom Friday directed California’s police officer training program to stop teaching the carotid hold, a restraint which blocks the flow of blood from the brain.

The governor says he will sign a proposed law to prohibit police from using the stranglehold technique in california.

“There is no place for that in the 21st century,” Newsom said.

After seeing more than a week’s worth of images of tear gas and rubber bullet us, Newsom also announced he’s putting together a working group to standardize how police respond to protests and crowd control.

The governor appointing racial justice activist Lateefah Simon and former policing adviser in the Barrack Obama administration Ron Davis to lead the group.

“We don’t have time to relitigate the causes,” Davis said. “What we need to do is focus on the remedies.”

Newsom Friday also said his administration is combing through a state law that goes into effect in January that reestablishes police training on implicit bias and deescalation technique. The governor hopes to put parts of it in place sooner.

But for now, some curfews are still in effect across California with the national guard still standing on some city streets. Newsom says if conditions allow, he highly urges local leaders to pull back on those resources.

