California

Gov. Newsom's message to women amid wave of anti-abortion bills

By:

Posted: May 18, 2019 08:31 PM PDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 09:30 PM PDT

Gov. Newsom's message to women amid wave of anti-abortion bills

SAN DIEGO (KRON) - As a handful of states now have new strict anti-abortion laws, Governor Newsom hosted a women's rally Saturday in San Diego. 

Facing a small sea of pink, Newsom and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the rally alongside Planned Parenthood. 

"All over the country we're facing attack after attack," one advocate said. 

The rally came one day after Missouri became the latest state to pass a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape and incest.

"Spare me your indignity about the unborn," Newsom unleashed on the Republican party. "Folks that righteously talk about the unborn are the exact same people when those children are born that cut programs to support those children and their families..."

The rally wrapped up the governor's statewide healthcare tour. 

Newsom's budget aims to double funding for reproductive health services from $50 million to $100 million.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected