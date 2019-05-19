Gov. Newsom's message to women amid wave of anti-abortion bills
SAN DIEGO (KRON) - As a handful of states now have new strict anti-abortion laws, Governor Newsom hosted a women's rally Saturday in San Diego.
Facing a small sea of pink, Newsom and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the rally alongside Planned Parenthood.
"All over the country we're facing attack after attack," one advocate said.
The rally came one day after Missouri became the latest state to pass a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape and incest.
Alabama.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2019
Georgia.
Missouri.
Ohio.
Kentucky.
Mississippi.
This is about control. This is about the patriarchy. This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we REFUSE to go back to.
So we will step up. We will raise our voices. And we will fight. pic.twitter.com/yQyi6iaqIe
"Spare me your indignity about the unborn," Newsom unleashed on the Republican party. "Folks that righteously talk about the unborn are the exact same people when those children are born that cut programs to support those children and their families..."
Governor Gavin Newsom fired up at Planned Parenthood rally in San Diego.— Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 18, 2019
“SPARE ME your indignity about the unborn. This is about control. That’s what this is about, it’s about CONTROL. It’s about going back to a time we don’t want to go back to.”
The rally wrapped up the governor's statewide healthcare tour.
Newsom's budget aims to double funding for reproductive health services from $50 million to $100 million.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- 3 OAKLAND GANGS FORM 'SUPER CELL'; 16 ARREST IN RAID
- MISSING PREGNANT TEEN KILLED, BABY CUT FROM WOMB
- 2ND GRADER THREATENS CHILD WITH GUN AT VALLEJO SCHOOL
- CALIFORNIA'S HIGH SPEED RAIL IN JEOPARDY
- OFFICIALS WARN OF 'ZOMBIE RACCOONS' AFTER REPORTED SIGHTINGS