Gov. Newsom's message to women amid wave of anti-abortion bills

SAN DIEGO (KRON) - As a handful of states now have new strict anti-abortion laws, Governor Newsom hosted a women's rally Saturday in San Diego.

Facing a small sea of pink, Newsom and first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom hosted the rally alongside Planned Parenthood.

"All over the country we're facing attack after attack," one advocate said.

The rally came one day after Missouri became the latest state to pass a near-total abortion ban with no exceptions for rape and incest.

Alabama.

Georgia.

Missouri.

Ohio.

Kentucky.

Mississippi.



This is about control. This is about the patriarchy. This is about the Republican Party trying to drag our country back to a time we REFUSE to go back to.



So we will step up. We will raise our voices. And we will fight. pic.twitter.com/yQyi6iaqIe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 18, 2019

"Spare me your indignity about the unborn," Newsom unleashed on the Republican party. "Folks that righteously talk about the unborn are the exact same people when those children are born that cut programs to support those children and their families..."

Governor Gavin Newsom fired up at Planned Parenthood rally in San Diego.



“SPARE ME your indignity about the unborn. This is about control. That’s what this is about, it’s about CONTROL. It’s about going back to a time we don’t want to go back to.” — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 18, 2019

The rally wrapped up the governor's statewide healthcare tour.

Newsom's budget aims to double funding for reproductive health services from $50 million to $100 million.

