Gov. Newsom says plan to reopen West Coast to be announced Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday the state along with Oregon and Washington have developed a plan to reopen the West Coast while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19.

Newsom said the official plan, which is called the Western States Pact, will be announced Tuesday.

“In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” Gov. Newsom said in a joint statement with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

The statement says that while each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents’ health first, and having health outcomes and science guiding their decisions.

Governor Newsom says the states will continue to collaborate with the federal government on returning to normal, including California.



