Gov. Newsom says plan to reopen West Coast to be announced Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Governor Gavin Newsom said Monday the state along with Oregon and Washington have developed a plan to reopen the West Coast while continuing to control the spread of COVID-19.
Newsom said the official plan, which is called the Western States Pact, will be announced Tuesday.
“In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” Gov. Newsom said in a joint statement with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.
The statement says that while each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents’ health first, and having health outcomes and science guiding their decisions.
