SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Monday to provide relief to small businesses in California.
The order will allow businesses who are filing a return less than a million dollars a 90-day extension for tax returns and payments.
This will give small businesses until the end of July to file their returns for the first-quarter.
The order will also:
- Extend the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers
- Include extensions that impact state government workers and consumers
- Extend the Office of Administrative Law’s deadlines to review department proposed regulations.
Find the full executive order here.
Latest Stories:
- How to save electricity at home and lower your utility bills
- Woman with Lupus denied vital drug being used to treat COVID-19
- Gov. Newsom signs executive order to provide relief to small businesses
- Bay Area mothers worried about giving birth during COVID-19 pandemic
- Walnut Creek Sunrise Bistro serves meals for doctors, nurses