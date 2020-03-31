Gov. Newsom signs executive order to provide relief to small businesses

California Gov. Gavin Newsom give an update to the state’s response to the coronavirus, at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova Calif., Tuesday, March 17, 2020. At right is California Health and Human Services Agency Director Dr. Mark Ghaly. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Monday to provide relief to small businesses in California.

The order will allow businesses who are filing a return less than a million dollars a 90-day extension for tax returns and payments.

This will give small businesses until the end of July to file their returns for the first-quarter.

Governor Newsom signed an executive order that will provide tax, regulatory & licensing extensions for businesses.



➡️ 90-day extension in state & local taxes, including sales tax



➡️ Extends licensing deadlines & requirements for a number of industrieshttps://t.co/SCJaPZtQUQ — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

The order will also:

Extend the statute of limitations to file a claim for refund by 60 days to accommodate tax and fee payers

Include extensions that impact state government workers and consumers

Extend the Office of Administrative Law’s deadlines to review department proposed regulations.

Find the full executive order here.

Latest Stories: