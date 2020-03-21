Gov. Newsom signs order to permit vote-by-mail for upcoming elections

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to permit vote-by-mail procedures for upcoming elections amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to protect public health, the order will allow residents to vote by mail in three upcoming special elections.
The order also extends the deadlines for ballot counting, tabulation and other responsibilities related to California’s Presidential Primary.
