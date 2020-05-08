All California voters to get mail-in ballots for November election, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order for every registered voter in California to get a mail-in ballot for the November election.

The governor made the announcement during his daily briefing on Friday.

He said they will also put together a plan for physical election locations for those unfamiliar with the vote-by-mail setup.

The order is part of the state’s effort to maintain voter participation while reducing the spread of COVID-19.

This makes California the first state in the nation to send every voter a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

As California leaders prepare to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the November election, Secretary of State Alex Padilla:



"This is still a consequential election for our lifetime." — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) May 8, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story

Latest Stories: