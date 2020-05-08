All California voters to get mail-in ballots for November election, Newsom says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order for every registered voter in California to get a mail-in ballot for the November election.
The governor made the announcement during his daily briefing on Friday.
He said they will also put together a plan for physical election locations for those unfamiliar with the vote-by-mail setup.
The order is part of the state’s effort to maintain voter participation while reducing the spread of COVID-19.
This makes California the first state in the nation to send every voter a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
