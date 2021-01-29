Gov. Newsom swears in CA’s first Black secretary of state

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom swore in the first African American Secretary of State in state history on Friday.

San Diego Assemblymember and Chair of the California Legislative Black Caucus Dr. Shirley Weber was sworn in to serve as California’s new Secretary of State.

“On the eve of Black History Month, California once again makes history in swearing in Dr. Weber as Secretary of State,” Governor Newsom said. “As the state’s Chief Elections Officer, Dr. Weber will continue her lifelong dedication to defending civil rights and will undertake a vital role in protecting our democratic process at a critical time.”

The governor further congratulated Dr. Weber on Twitter.