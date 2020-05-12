Gov. Newsom to announce guidelines for reopening California restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to announce guidelines for restaurants to fully reopen – including dine-in service – during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In San Francisco, many restaurants have been depending on takeout and delivery to survive and thrive during the pandemic.

However, some have remained closed the entire time and are waiting for the day customers can dine-in again.

Tuesday’s announcement of the guidelines for restaurants to reopen will be crucial.

Last week, the California Restaurant Association sent a draft of recommendations to the governor’s office.

The draft includes no sharing tables – only family members or people who live together will be able to sit at the same table.

Additionally, buffets, salad bars, and shared bread baskets will be nixed, and salt-and-pepper shakers could be replaced by bottles of hand sanitizer.

Servers will also be required to wear face masks.

Restaurants are used to sanitizing practices, but now they will have to double down on cleaning surfaces and removing tables to ensure social distancing.

Eateries are hoping to regain 25 to 50% of their previous seating capacity to survive financially.

Reopening will most likely be a slow roll out with rural areas of California opening first for dine-in, and then restaurants in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and other urban areas that have seen more infections will remain closed longer.

Ultimately, it will be up to county officials to decide when it’s time to reopen their respective restaurants.

Gov. Newsom will announce the new guidelines in his daily press briefing at noon.

