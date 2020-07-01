Gov. Newsom to announce tightened coronavirus restrictions ahead of 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday is expected to make a major announcement tightening coronavirus restrictions in some or possibly all counties across the state.

This comes after the state has reported a 6% increase in hospitalizations and a 4% increase in ICU patients within the last 24 hours.

Additionally, the state has seen a 50% increase in confirmed infections over two weeks.

With the 4th of July this weekend, California could also start targeting family gatherings, a known factor for community spread in the state.

Recently, 28 members of the same family in Los Angeles tested positive for COVID-19.

Many local governments are already tightening restrictions ahead of the holiday weekend. Los Angeles County, for example, is closing beaches and banning fireworks this weekend to deter any large gatherings.

Newsom says today’s announcement will include details on how the state will step up enforcement of its reopening guidelines and face mask mandate.

Several counties in the Bay Area including Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco, have delayed further reopenings due to the surge in cases.

Last week, Newsom ordered bars to close in several counties and recommended other counties – including Contra Costa and Santa Clara – close bars as well to curb the spread of the virus.

Newsom said he was prepared to roll back on reopenings statewide as COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone up in recent weeks.

At last check, California had a total of 222,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,980 deaths.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, recently said coronavirus cases grow to 100,000 a day – compared to 40,000 now – in the US if Americans don’t start following public health recommendations.

“We are now having 40-plus-thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around, and so I am very concerned,” said Fauci, infectious disease chief at the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci said areas seeing recent outbreaks are putting the entire nation at risk, including areas that have made progress in reducing COVID-19 cases. He cited recent video footage of people socializing in crowds, often without masks, and otherwise ignoring safety guidelines.

Earlier this month Fauci said he was hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine by late 2020, early 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

