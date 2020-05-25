Gov. Newsom to announce new guidelines for reopening California churches

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is expected on Monday to issue new guidelines for the reopening of California churches and other places of worship.

This comes after last week when President Trump deemed churches, synagogues, and mosques essential institutions saying he would override governors if they didn’t reopen them immediately.

However, last Friday, a federal appeals court backed Newsom’s ban on in-person church services by a 2-1 vote.

As you recall, a church up in Mendocino County went against the ban with a Mother’s Day service.

A church up in Butte County did the same, resulting in nearly 200 people being exposed to the coronavirus after two people tested positive.

Community outbreaks were the exact thing the ban was aiming to avoid with church mass.

Gov. Newsom will announce the new guidelines during his daily press briefing at noon.

