Gov. Newsom to announce new guidelines for reopening California schools

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday is expected to announce a decision on reopening California schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will release the updated guidance in a press conference at noon. You can watch it live on KRONon, KRON4.com, or on Facebook.

The guidelines will apply to both public and private schools, as well as those on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

At last check, there were 58 counties on that state monitoring list, which monitors counties reporting rising coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

Right now many Bay Area counties have already announced distance learning will be used for the upcoming fall semester.

School districts in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Brentwood, and Marin have already announced plans for online starts to the fall semester.

