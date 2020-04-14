Gov. Newsom to announce plan to reopen West Coast states, lift California stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce details on an agreement made with Oregon and Washington to reopen the economies of the Western States and lift stay-at-home orders.
“In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” a joint statement from Governor Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate brown, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
The statement added that each state is building its own state-specific plan, but all agreed to work together, put residents’ health first, and to use health outcomes and science to guide the decisions made.
On the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that similar pact among the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware, was in the works.
The announcements come as President Donald Trump claims he alone holds the power to ultimately decide when the country will reopen.
The formal announcement will be made at noon.
You can watch the press conference live on KRONon.
