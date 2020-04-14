Gov. Newsom to announce plan to reopen West Coast states, lift California stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday will announce details on an agreement made with Oregon and Washington to reopen the economies of the Western States and lift stay-at-home orders.

“In the coming weeks, the West Coast will flip the script on COVID-19 – with our states acting in close coordination and collaboration to ensure the virus can never spread wildly in our communities,” a joint statement from Governor Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate brown, and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The statement added that each state is building its own state-specific plan, but all agreed to work together, put residents’ health first, and to use health outcomes and science to guide the decisions made.

The West Coast is guided by science. We issued stay at home orders early to keep the public healthy. We’ll open our economies with that same guiding principle.



CA, WA, and OR will work together on a shared vision focused on health–not politics. Together–we’ll meet this moment. https://t.co/o1lTRudVwC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 13, 2020

On the East Coast, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that similar pact among the states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Delaware, was in the works.

Thank you to @MassGovernor for joining our multi-state regional effort – along with NJ, CT, PA, DE, RI – to plan a safe & coordinated reopening.



When we work together, we're stronger. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

The announcements come as President Donald Trump claims he alone holds the power to ultimately decide when the country will reopen.

The West Coast is ahead of the curve on COVID-19. We’re going to make sure that stays true.



WA, OR and CA will work together on a shared approach for reopening our economies. #WeGotThisWA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 13, 2020

There is no roadmap to address this unprecedented crisis. But there’s power in working together with our neighbors on the West Coast as we plan to reopen our economies — and it's smart to coordinate our metrics, best practices, and processes. This disease knows no borders. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 13, 2020

The formal announcement will be made at noon.

