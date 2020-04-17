Gov. Newsom to Ellen DeGeneres: California ‘weeks away’ from next phase

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday appeared on the virtual “Ellen” show to talk about how the state is handling the coronavirus pandemic and when the state will reopen.

“We’re not there yet,” Newsom told DeGeneres. “We’re weeks away from going into a new strategy and a new reality, but it’s predicated on people continuing to stay the course, continuing to practice physical distancing to stay at home.”

“We’re seeing some good signs. Our ICU numbers actually went down today and they’ve been flat for the last week. Hospitalization rates are modestly growing. Our death rate was actually the highest today, tragically, but that’s a lagging indicator,” he added.

Newsom said there will be “no normalcy as we knew it” until a vaccine is available and the population has herd immunity.

Additionally, the governor confirmed mass gatherings will not be allowed until there is a vaccine.

At last check, California has reported more than 27,000 confirmed cases and more than 900 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

