LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is getting vaccinated soon.

Capitol Correspondent Ashley Zavala reports the governor will receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Los Angeles County Thursday morning.

This after the state expanded eligibility to anyone 50 years of age and above.

Newsom’s office says he will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



The Governor has said in the past it appealed to him for the single shot benefit. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) April 1, 2021

No other details were immediately available.