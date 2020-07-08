Gov. Newsom to give update on California’s response to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will provide an update to California’s response during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The press conference will begin at noon. You can watch it here on KRON4.com, KRONon.tv, and on Facebook.
Newsom last held a press conference Monday in which he announced 23 counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.
Due to a surge in cases, Napa, Contra Costa, Marin, and Solano counties are all on the watch list.
Santa Clara County, which was on the list previously, has since been removed.
