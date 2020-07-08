Gov. Newsom to give update on California’s response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom removes his face mask before giving an update on the state’s initiative to provide housing for homeless Californians to help stem the coronavirus, during a visit to a Motel 6 participating in the program in Pittsburg, Calif., Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Newsom announced that more than 15,000 rooms have been acquired and more than 14,000 people have been given places to stay statewide under the Project Room key program started in April. The governor also said he plans to announce on Wednesday plans to “toggle back” the states stay-at-home order. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will provide an update to California’s response during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference will begin at noon. You can watch it here on KRON4.com, KRONon.tv, and on Facebook.

Newsom last held a press conference Monday in which he announced 23 counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Due to a surge in cases, Napa, Contra Costa, Marin, and Solano counties are all on the watch list.

Santa Clara County, which was on the list previously, has since been removed.

