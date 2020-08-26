Gov. Newsom gives update on California’s wildfires, COVID-19 response

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday will host a briefing to give an update on the state’s response to the wildfires and coronavirus.

You can watch it at noon on KRONon or on Facebook.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom began rolling out new guidance for in-person child supervision and limited instruction, as well as facilitation of distance learning in small group environments.

The rules apply to schools in counties that still aren’t allowed to open for in-person learning because of the coronavirus.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News