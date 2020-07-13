Gov. Newsom to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

FILE – In this May 14, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses his revised 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom and some of the state’s legislative leaders were among the millions to score federal loans aimed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic A Northern California-based winery and hospitality company, PlumpJack, founded by Newsom received a loan worth $150,000 to $350,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, a national rescue package aimed to help small businesses during the pandemic, according to records released on Monday, July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will provide another update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The press conference will begin at noon.

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday reported the statewide death toll increased by 71 to 7,107.

Daily death totals have begun to increase after a month of spiking cases and hospitalizations.

There were more than 320,800 positive cases statewide.

Two more inmates from San Quentin State Prison died Saturday at outside hospitals from complications related to COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. San Quentin has 1,485 inmates who are actively positive for the virus, officials said.

Closer to home in the Bay Area, 7 of 9 counties are on the state’s COVID-19 watch list after reporting an increase in cases and hospitalizations.

