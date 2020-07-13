Gov. Newsom to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will provide another update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
The press conference will begin at noon. You can watch it here or on our Facebook page.
The California Department of Public Health on Sunday reported the statewide death toll increased by 71 to 7,107.
Daily death totals have begun to increase after a month of spiking cases and hospitalizations.
There were more than 320,800 positive cases statewide.
Two more inmates from San Quentin State Prison died Saturday at outside hospitals from complications related to COVID-19, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. San Quentin has 1,485 inmates who are actively positive for the virus, officials said.
Closer to home in the Bay Area, 7 of 9 counties are on the state’s COVID-19 watch list after reporting an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
