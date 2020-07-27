SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold another daily coronavirus briefing at noon.
You can watch it live on KRONon or on Facebook.
On Friday, Newsom announced more coronavirus protections for essential workers and earlier last week spoke about the state’s PPE response as well as updated guidelines allowing personal care services to reopen outdoors.
Latest Stories:
- Gov. Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing
- Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
- LIVE NOW: Protesters gather outside Gov. Newsom’s home, chain themselves to front gate
- Southwest Airlines enforces stricter face mask requirements
- Couple wearing swastika masks at Walmart cited by police