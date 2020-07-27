Gov. Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold another daily coronavirus briefing at noon.

You can watch it live on KRONon or on Facebook.

On Friday, Newsom announced more coronavirus protections for essential workers and earlier last week spoke about the state’s PPE response as well as updated guidelines allowing personal care services to reopen outdoors.

