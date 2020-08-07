Gov. Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday will hold a media briefing to discuss the latest details on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom will be speaking at noon. You can watch it live on KRONon or on Facebook.

Earlier this week, Newsom expressed some optimism about COVID-19 trends, saying the state has seen a 10% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 14 days.

Additionally, the state has seen a 5% decrease in ICU admissions over the same time period.

Newsom did note that the Central Valley remains a hot spot that continues to be monitored.

At last check, there were 529,980 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and 9,869 deaths. A total of 8,500,463 coronavirus tests have been reported.

Latest Stories: