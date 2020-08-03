Gov. Newsom to hold coronavirus briefing as California becomes 1st state to top 500K cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold a coronavirus briefing to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is slated for noon. You can watch it on KRONon or on Facebook.

On Sunday, California added over 9,000 new cases compared to May 8, when it was just over 2,000.

That makes the Golden State first in the US to top half a million cases.

Last week, Newsom announced more support for Central Valley counties amid the pandemic as well as new virus protections for essential workers.

Latest Stories: