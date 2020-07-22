LIVE NOW: Gov. Newsom holds coronavirus briefing

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom on Monday revealed updated guidelines allowing personal care services such as barbershops and salons to reopen outdoors, with safety precautions in place.

At this time, there are 33 counties on the state’s COVID-19 watch list. In the Bay Area, those counties are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

Last week, Newsom revealed strict guidelines for schools to reopen in California, making it unlikely that the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the pandemic surges.

