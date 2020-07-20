Gov. Newsom to hold COVID-19 briefing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold another COVID-19 briefing with an update on the state’s response to the ongoing pandemic.

The press conference will start at noon. You can watch it live on KRON4, on KRONon, or on Facebook.

Last week, Newsom revealed strict guidelines for schools to reopen in California, making it unlikely that the vast majority of districts will have classroom instruction in the fall as the pandemic surges.

The guidelines will apply to both public and private schools, as well as those on the state’s COVID-19 watch list.

Every Bay Area county except for San Mateo is currently on that watch list.

Right now many Bay Area counties have already announced distance learning will be used for the upcoming fall semester.

School districts in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland, Brentwood, and Marin have already announced plans for online starts to the fall semester.

