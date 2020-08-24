Gov. Newsom to hold wildfires, coronavirus briefing

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday will hold a press briefing to give an update on the state’s response to wildfires and the coronavirus pandemic.

You can watch it live starting at noon on KRONon or on Facebook.

Last week, Newsom said the nearly 400 known fires burning statewide were sparked by a lightning siege last weekend.

The following day, Newsom declared a state of emergency to aid in wildfire protections and efforts.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News