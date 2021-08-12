Gov. Newsom to kick off campaign in Bay Area urging ‘no’ on recall

California Governor Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Starting Tuesday, there were no more state rules on social distancing, and no more limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms, stadiums or anywhere else. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom will be kicking off his four-day “Vote No” campaign beginning Friday morning in San Francisco before hitting other parts of the state.

The governor will be urging Californians to vote no on the upcoming recall election.

The campaign says Newsom will lay out the “enormous stakes” of the recall and explain how voters can participate.

After meeting with volunteers in San Francisco Friday at 10 a.m., Gov. Newsom will hold multiple events in the Los Angeles and San Diego area.

More details will be sent out on Friday.

On Sunday and Monday, the campaign will hit other California regions.

Every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail.

Inside California Politics is hosting the Governor Recall Debate on Thursday, Aug. 19 in San Francisco.

