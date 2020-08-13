Gov. Newsom to pick Harris’ replacement in US Senate if elected as VP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — If Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win the 2020 election, it would be up to Governor Gavin Newsom to decide who takes Harris’ seat in the U.S. Senate.

Governor Newsom will get to pick Harris’ replacement in the U.S. Senate should she get elected. His pick would serve until the term runs out in 2022.

“Last I looked it’s August of 2020, that decision would need to be made January of 2021… It’s not a way being flippant, it’s a way of being factual..” Newsom said. “Absolutely focused on bending this curve… mitigating the spread of this disease.”

Newsom was later asked if anyone has pitched themselves to him for the pick.

“You might be the only one who hasn’t… and that’s just a slight exaggeration.”

The governor Wednesday said Biden picking Harris is meaningful to California.

Newsom endorsed her for president before backing Biden. Newsom and Harris have worked together for decades.

“I’m looking forward to turning the page as a nation and working very closely with my old friend of a quarter of a century,” Newsom said. “The next vice president of the United States.”

Again, Newsom has not given any names. But with less than five months to make the decision, his options range from current members of his administration, members of Congress and other local leaders.

