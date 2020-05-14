LIVE: Gov. Newsom to propose 10% pay cut, union leaders say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Union leaders say California Gov. Gavin Newsom will propose a 10% pay cut to help cover a projected $54.3 billion budget deficit.

SEIU Local 1000 President Yvonne Walker said in a Facebook video that Newsom’s office informed her of the proposed cut on Wednesday.

A state official with knowledge of the budget confirmed the proposal, adding it will be part of the collective bargaining process.

If that bargaining process fails, the governor could order furloughs instead. Walker said the union will try to negotiate an alternative plan.

Newsom’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: