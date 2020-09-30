Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to aid low-income immigrants with groceries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 19: A worker re-stocks items during special hours open only to seniors and the disabled at Northgate Gonzalez Market, a Hispanic specialty supermarket, on March 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The vast majority of the shelves in the market were fully stocked. Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening all of its Southern California locations one hour early, from 7:00-8:00 a.m., exclusively to senior citizens and disabled customers, amidst panic buying in some stores during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have authorized California to give low-income immigrants $600 to buy groceries.

It’s unclear how much the bill would have cost. Estimates range from the tens of millions of dollars to the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Newsom said he could not sign the bill because it would put too much pressure on the state’s budget.

Lawmakers had to cover an estimated $54.3 billion budget deficit this year caused by the economic downturn brought by the coronavirus.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, a Democrat from Los Angeles, authored the bill.

