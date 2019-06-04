Gov. Newsom won't free Manson follower Van Houten Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo Leslie Van Houten reacts after hearing she is eligible for parole during a hearing at the California Institution for Women in Corona, Calif. (Stan Lim/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) [ + - ] Video

SACRAMENTO (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has overruled a parole board’s decision to free Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten.

Newsom said Monday that the 69-year-old inmate shouldn’t be released. She’s spent nearly half a century in prison and received reports of good behavior and testimonials about her rehabilitation.

Van Houten was 19 when she and other followers in Manson’s cult fatally stabbed wealthy Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.

The killings came the day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others. No one who took part in the Tate-LaBianca murders has been released from prison.

Governors have rejected parole three times for Van Houten.

It’s the first time Newsom denied her freedom. Former Gov. Jerry Brown rejected her release twice.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES