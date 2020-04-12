Watch Gov. Newsom’s Easter message to Californians

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom and his family are saying thank you to essential workers and to Californians who are doing their part by staying at home this Easter.

Gov. Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their four children appeared in a video posted on the governor’s Twitter page Saturday.

“We are thinking of you all and we’re so grateful for every one respecting the stay at home orders and social distancing,” Siebel Newsom said.

“And we appreciate all our first responders, health care workers, our grocery workers, everybody that’s keeping essential businesses going and keeping people healthy and safe,” Gov. Newsom continued.

THANK YOU — to our essential workers on the frontlines. To those staying home and practicing physical distancing. And to all the parents who are adjusting their holiday traditions to keep CA healthy.



Happy Easter from @JenSiebelNewsom and all our kiddos! pic.twitter.com/5vpbJsORpi — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 11, 2020

Californians are celebrating Easter differently this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the U.S.

Residents of the state are being told to keep social distancing and avoid parks, beaches and snowy mountains this Easter weekend, a time when families usually pack them.

As of Friday, there are 20,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 609 people have died.

California health officials said Friday that a month of heeding stay-at-home orders may have reduced the peak size of the outbreak. But Gov. Gavin Newsom says it’s crucial to keep practicing safe distancing.

Latest Stories: