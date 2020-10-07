Gov. Newsom’s staff member positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.
The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.
Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.
The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.
