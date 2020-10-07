Gov. Newsom’s staff member positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A member of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing has begun.

The governor’s office says in a statement Wednesday that the staff member had not interacted with Newsom or with staff that routinely interacts with the governor.

Separately, a state employee who works in a space shared with some staff from the governor’s office also tested positive for COVID-19 but the person also had not interacted with the governor or his close staff.

NEW: Governor Newsom’s office will not be identifying the office location where two state employees tested positive for COVID-19.



One is a Gov’s office staff member & other who shares a work space with GOv’s staff.



Spokesman says neither have been around the Governor recently pic.twitter.com/Ph29G4SpC6 — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) October 7, 2020

The governor’s office says it received word of both positive tests earlier this week and COVID-19 protocols for California state agencies were implemented.

