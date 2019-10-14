Governor Newsom demands PG&E to give credit, rebates to customers impacted by shutoffs

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom is demanding accountability from PG&E following the power shutoffs that impacted more than a million customers in California.

The governor urged the utility to compensate customers that were impacted with an automatic credit or rebate of $100 to each residential customer and $250 for small businesses.

“Californians should not pay the price for decades of PG&E’s greed and neglect,” said Governor Newsom. “PG&E’s mismanagement of the power shutoffs experienced last week was unacceptable. We will continue to hold PG&E accountable to make radical changes – prioritizing the safety of Californians and modernizing its equipment.”

Newsom sent a letter to the president of the California Public Utilities Commission, Marybel Batjer, to confirm that an investigation will be done on how PG&E mismanaged power shutoffs.