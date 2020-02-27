Governor Newsom to hold press conference on California’s response to coronavirus

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday will hold a news conference to discuss the state’s response to the coronavirus.

The news conference will start at 10:30 a.m. and will take place at the Medical Health and Coordination Center at the California Department of Public Health.

The news comes after a new coronavirus case in California announced Wednesday could be the first in the U.S. that has no known connection to travel abroad or another known case.

That patient is a resident of Solano County and is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center.

The coronavirus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide, with more than 82,000 global cases with infections in every continent except Antarctica.

There are more than 50 cases of coronavirus in the US, with California home to the most cases in the country.

