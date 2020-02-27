SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom gave an update on the coronavirus in California on Wednesday.

“This changes quite literally not figuratively, by the hour,” Newsom said.

Newsom and the state are trying to get a handle on the ever-evolving situation that is the coronavirus.

Newsom confirming California has 31 cases, a number he says is constantly changing while 8,000 people have been or are being monitored for the virus.

Just before health officials announced the new Northern California case, Governor Newsom gave an update on the Coronavirus in CA:



As of Wednesday afternoon:

31 confirmed cases (he says this number is constantly changing)

8,000 people in CA are being monitored for the virus.

“Many are incubating on federal property, some in state-run managed hospitals, each one are getting the kind of attention they deserve,” Newsom said.

Newsom says his administration is working closely with the CDC, which warned this week the virus will cause disruption across the country.

“Rather than expressing concern or anxiety, I want to demonstrate resolve,” Newsom said.

Newsom says he met directly with leaders of the Trump Administration on his recent trip to Washington D.C.

The governor praised the federal government for its work with California to coordinate and organize the transportation of patients and those possibly at risk of the virus.

“We have had a very good relationship, open lines of communication, two-way conversations and developing good levels of trust, working through this dynamic moment,” Newsom said.

The deadly virus forming trust between two governments typically at odds.

