SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, announced on Tuesday that his framework to provide access to treatment and care for houseless individuals who struggle with mental health challenges has passed the Assembly Judiciary committee with “overwhelming support.”

Governor Newsom’s CARE Court plans to offer court-ordered individualized community based interventions and services, medication, “advanced” mental health and housing assistance. The proposal includes service plans ranging from one to two years.

If the CARE Court proposal is passed, it will allocate Governor Newsom’s $14 billion multi-year investment to build 55,000 new housing and treatment units.

Mayor of Sacramento Darrell Steinberg said in a statement that the, “CARE Court proposal breaks through on a key missing piece of the homeless challenge.” He believes the governments are responsible for helping the sickest and most vulnerable individuals and should be legally obligated to act.

Governor Newsom said in a press release, “today, we’re one step closer to bringing Californians in crisis the much-needed help to stop the cycle of homelessness, hospitalization, and incarceration.” He adds, “mental illness. Substance abuse. Homelessness. These are all existential crises we have to address with urgency.”