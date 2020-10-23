Grandfather dies after assault in Starbucks parking lot

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Citrus Heights, California grandfather was taken off life support Wednesday after he was beaten in a Starbucks parking lot Sunday.

Now, the suspect, who was initially arrested on suspicion of assault, has been rearrested and faces a manslaughter charge.

“A very funny man, very caring, very loving, very, sweet,” said a family member of the victim, who has been identified as 69-year-old Robert Ketner. “It’s devastating. We all loved him so much. He was an amazing man who cared for us deeply.”

Ketner’s family said his stop at the Starbucks on Rocklin Road turned violent after they were told he confronted a man outside for playing loud music.

“He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte when the vehicle of some sort came by,” the family member, who did not want to be identified, explained. “It was like really loud music; people were complaining about it. So, he pointed out, like, which car it was and asked them to turn their music down.”

Police say the argument turned physical.

When officers arrived, they found Ketner unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital but never woke up.

“Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life,” said Rocklin Police Cpl. Zack Lewis. “So, it’s a sad thing that we have to experience this.”

Officers arrested 20-year-old River Baumann Sunday night on assault and other charges. He was later released after posting bail.

But on Wednesday, Cpl. Lewis said Baumann “actually showed up to the police department to pick up his vehicle and was rearrested.”

The victim’s family said they take some solace in the fact that Baumann has been arrested, but they said Ketner will be missed.

“He is loved by a lot of different people,” his family member told FOX40. “It’s really hard to kind of process that he’s gone now.”

Police have not confirmed what led to the fight and they are still investigating. They are asking any witnesses to come forward.

