Greyhound shooting suspect may have been under influence of drugs: report

Anthony Devonte Williams peeks from behind a piece of paper as he stands behind Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman in court Thursday afternoon. Williams is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blood and urine samples were obtained for testing from the man who authorities say shot and killed one person and injured five others on a Greyhound bus last week, according to a new court filing.

The California Highway Patrol said the samples were seized due to the unusual behavior of suspect Anthony Devonte Williams.

“Based on Williams’ erratic behavior and his willingness to shoot randomly inside a bus, I believe that Williams was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the shooting,” an officer wrote in the document.

Williams, 33, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3 shooting that occurred as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road.

The document says another passenger, Salvador Martinez, disarmed Williams. The gun was given to bus driver Albert Walker, the filing says, who forced Williams out of the bus and onto the shoulder of I-5.

Walker then drove to a Valero gas station at the next exit and requested medical aid and law enforcement, according to the document.

CHP officers arrested Williams without incident in the area where the bus left him.

The shooting killed Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia.

Williams is next due in court April 28.

Latest Stories: