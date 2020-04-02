Grocery stores offer new dedicated hours for first responders

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Certain grocery stores are doing what they can to help out those putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Save Mart Companies (TSMC) announced all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores will dedicate special shopping hours for first responders throughout California and Nevada.

First responders, defined as law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, will have the opportunity to shop at all Save Mart, FoodMaxx and Lucky stores one hour before and one hour after posted store hours. The special hours come as a way to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dedicated shopping hours will begin Thursday, April 2.

“We want to give thanks to the dedicated, hardworking first responders throughout all our communities working the front lines during these extraordinary times,” Hal Levitt, Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, said. “Medical, law and fire personnel are putting their lives on the line during this pandemic and we want to thank them and make their lives a little easier by extending these special dedicated shopping hours to them.”

First responders will need to provide proof of credentials to access dedicated shopping.

Last week, TSMC announced dedicated shopping hours for seniors and vulnerable populations every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

