Growing fire in Suisun City destroys several homes

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A massive fire that continues to burn in Suisun City Thursday morning after already destroying several homes.

The fire had forced evacuations Wednesday in the area of Elmwood and Maple.

Suisun City fire officials say the fire grew to nearly 300 acres and continues to grow this morning.

At least 7 homes were destroyed and about 15 were directly threatened and more than 100 are indirectly threatened, fire officials said.

Crews say the fire started around 3 p.m. within city limits and came in direct contact with multiple homes.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Suisun City Wildlife Center, which holds local wildlife including owls, foxes and coyotes, was damaged but the main building was saved.

Officials say foxes and coyotes were released along with other animals, but some of the birds were lost — including some flightless owls.

When the fire department arrived, officials say there were people trying to evacuate as many animals as possible.

Cal Fire conducted air operations and had over 20 fire engines on scene trying to get it under control.

Salvation Army and Red Cross are helping those who lost their homes.

Officials said heavy winds and triple-digit heat spread the fire.

The cause and origin is still under investigation.

With temperatures rising, officials expect to see more fires like this popping up as the region heads into fire season.

