Guidelines for reopening California gyms coming soon, Newsom says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday told gym and fitness industry leaders that new guidelines on reopening gyms and fitness centers in California could be coming soon.
When asked about a specific timeline, the governor said the guidelines could be out “in about a week or so.”
He added that he isn’t ready to have gym reopen as soon as next week.
On Tuesday Gov. Newsom announced the state will allow hair salons and barbershops could reopen with guidelines.
