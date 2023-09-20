SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A handgun with an extended magazine was brought onto a school bus by a Santa Cruz County student before it was found by a staff member, deputies said.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning while students were riding a bus to Renaissance High School, an alternative school in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.

Several students began vaping in the back of the bus, prompting a staff member to escort the students off.

“Shortly after being escorted off the bus by staff, one staff member believed someone from the group discarded something in a nearby bush. When staff went back to the area, they found the pictured handgun and extended magazine,” the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office wrote.

It’s unclear if deputies have been able to figure out which student in the vaping group brought the weapon. The Sheriff’s Office said it is “looking into the incident,” and an investigation is ongoing.

SCCSO wrote, “There was never any indication of a threat to the school or other students. We are thankful for the vigilant school staff who reported this to law enforcement and help keep our schools safe.”