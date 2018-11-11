Gusty winds, low humidity put Red Flag Warning in effect Saturday Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo via Cal Fire Twitter [ + - ] Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Bay Area through Sunday afternoon.

Officials say the gusty winds and low humidity contributes to more critical fire weather.

This comes during three fires already blazing through Northern and Southern California; the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire, and Hill Fire.

Authorities ask to be cautious while outside.

The Red Flag Warning went into effect Saturday at 10 p.m. and will last until 4 p.m. Sunday.

