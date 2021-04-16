Half of Californians have now revived their first vaccine shot

California

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California hit a major milestone Friday after it was announced that 50% of all eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

California expanded its vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and over just yesterday.

The state has the capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April, but supply issues are hampering the actual amount of doses the state receives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News