Half of Californians have now revived their first vaccine shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California hit a major milestone Friday after it was announced that 50% of all eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
California expanded its vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and over just yesterday.
The state has the capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April, but supply issues are hampering the actual amount of doses the state receives.