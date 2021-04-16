Half of Californians have now revived their first vaccine shot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California hit a major milestone Friday after it was announced that 50% of all eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s official – 50% of all eligible Californians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Keep up the good work, California.



Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. https://t.co/QGuZgxM5TV pic.twitter.com/sjR8fnmo1Q — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 16, 2021

California expanded its vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and over just yesterday.

The state has the capacity to administer more than 3 million vaccines per week, and is building the capacity to administer 4 million vaccines weekly by the end of April, but supply issues are hampering the actual amount of doses the state receives.