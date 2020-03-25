Half of positive COVID-19 cases in California are ages 18 to 49, Newsom says

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom said half of those who have tested positive for coronavirus in California are people between the ages of 18 and 49.

“Young people can and will be impacted by this virus,” Newsom said in a press conference Tuesday. “In fact, young people disproportionately are the ones testing positive in the state of California.”

2,102 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

This comes after a teenager who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Los Angeles County.

“This disease impacts everybody,” Newsom said. “It’s a reminder for everyone to take this seriously.”

In California, 40 people have died from the coronavirus.

Below are the ages of all confirmed positive cases from California Department of Public Health:

Age 0-17: 28 cases

Age 18-49: 970 cases

Age 50-64: 493 cases

Age 65+: 449 cases

Unknown: 162 cases

