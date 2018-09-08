Halloween arrives at Disneyland, California Adventure
ANAHEIM (KRON) - It's time to get your spook on!
Halloween officially arrived at Disneyland Resort and California Adventure on Friday, Sept. 7.
Complete with all the ghosts and goblins, candy corn and witches' cauldrons, you can get in on all the frightening fun through Halloween, Oct. 31.
Don't forget -- Space Mountain Ghost Galaxy, Mickey's Halloween Party, and Guardians of the Galaxy -- Monsters After Dark all return, along with a few other special seasonal haunts.
Did we forget to mention Haunted Mansion Holiday is back?
So grab the kiddos and don't forget to bring along your trick-or-treat pails, too.
You can learn more about the Halloween festivities here.
Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
