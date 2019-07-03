Live Now
Hate crimes in California down in 2018 after 2017 spike, state says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The number of reported hate crimes decreased in California last year.

That’s according to State Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

The state’s annual Hate Crime Report shows a drop of almost 3% in hate crime events in 2018.

That’s after a 17% jump the previous year.

Overall, hate crimes have dropped in the past decade.

However, hate crimes targeting Jewish people and Latinos increased significantly last year.

But hate crimes based on sexual orientation or race decreased overall.

