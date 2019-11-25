Heading to Tahoe for Thanksgiving? This is when you should leave

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — If you’re planning on heading to Lake Tahoe for Thanksgiving, you should leave now!
The National Weather Service is warning travelers of a winter storm that is likely to cause a mess for drivers heading to the Sierra.
The storm will move into the region Tuesday bringing light to moderate rain through the afternoon.
The snowfall is expected to increase throughout the day and will become heavy by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The NWS says the brunt of the storm will happen Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday.
The storm will create hazardous mountain travel. Drivers should expect chain controls, significant delays and road closures.
The NWS says two to three feet of snow is expected to fall above 3,000 to 5,000 feet.
Officials are telling travelers to leave sooner rather than later.
Driving through the Sierra Tuesday evening through Wednesday is highly discouraged.
Monday is the suggested day for Thanksgiving travel.
>>Click here for the latest on road conditions
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.
LATEST NEWS HEADLINES: