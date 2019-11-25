Heading to Tahoe for Thanksgiving? This is when you should leave

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KRON) — If you’re planning on heading to Lake Tahoe for Thanksgiving, you should leave now!

The National Weather Service is warning travelers of a winter storm that is likely to cause a mess for drivers heading to the Sierra.

The storm will move into the region Tuesday bringing light to moderate rain through the afternoon.

The snowfall is expected to increase throughout the day and will become heavy by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says the brunt of the storm will happen Tuesday evening and last through Wednesday.

Here's a look at the weather this week. Fire weather concerns today before a major winter storm impacts #NorCal beginning Tuesday.



⏳Heavy mountain snow is expected Tuesday evening – Wednesday. Travel is HIGHLY DISCOURAGED during this time! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/9mlKtKIlU8 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 25, 2019

The storm will create hazardous mountain travel. Drivers should expect chain controls, significant delays and road closures.

The NWS says two to three feet of snow is expected to fall above 3,000 to 5,000 feet.

Officials are telling travelers to leave sooner rather than later.

Driving through the Sierra Tuesday evening through Wednesday is highly discouraged.

Monday is the suggested day for Thanksgiving travel.

>>Click here for the latest on road conditions

⚠️Hazardous mountain travel is likely Tuesday after 5pm through Wednesday. Expect chain controls, significant delays & road closures.



❄️2 to 3 FEET of snow is expected above 3000-3500 feet during this time frame!



‼️Now is the time to adjust your holiday plans accordingly! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/x87eOCNB61 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 25, 2019

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

⚠️The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning which will be in effect from 10 AM Tuesday through Thanksgiving.



❄️Several FEET of snow are expected, and mountain travel is highly discouraged! #cawx pic.twitter.com/KybCxM9i9O — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 25, 2019

