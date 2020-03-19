Health officials report San Joaquin County’s first COVID-19 deaths

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two elderly San Joaquin County residents have died from complications of COVID-19.

The county’s first deaths related to the new coronavirus were announced Wednesday.

Public Health Services officials say both residents had underlying health conditions.

One resident appears to have contracted the disease while traveling. The other was reported as a community transmission case.

The county now has 14 confirmed cases of the deadly virus. Its Public Health Services Laboratory is able to analyze up to 60 tests per day and health care providers are taking samples from only the highest risk patients.

Latest stories: