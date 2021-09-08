Heat wave across California prompts statewide Flex Alert

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Triple-digit temperatures on Wednesday are expected to cause strain to California’s power grid.

Cal ISO issued a Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in anticipation of Californians cranking up the air conditioning and plugging in fans due to the excessive heat.

Another hot day is in store for the interior Bay Area and Central Coast this Wednesday afternoon. Look for triple digit heat in the region's "hot spots" while more comfortable conditions prevail near the coast. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/J3DiFQB3p6 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 8, 2021

It’s voluntary to participate, but Cal ISO says energy conservation will be essential.

“Conserving electricity during the late afternoon and early evening is crucial because that is when the grid is most stressed due to higher demand and declining solar energy production,” Cal ISO says.

Flex Alerts have helped prevent emergency measures like rotating power outages.

People are asked to avoid using appliances like laundry machines and dishwashers during the hours the Flex Alert is in effect. That means you can take care of those chores before 4 p.m. or after 9 p.m. without concern. Other actions you can take are lowering thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, and turning off unnecessary lights.